Emerson Lynn’s “State auditor has his numbers wrong, again” (6/25) makes it quite clear that he is a believer in the All-Payer (AP) system Vermont is struggling to implement. What is less clear to me is why he so vigorously opposes state auditor Hoffer’s recent report “All-Payer ACO Model Implementation Costs.”
The very title of Mr. Lynn’s piece is misleading. What numbers did Hoffer get “wrong?” Lynn doesn’t question the numbers themselves, only their relevance.
Lynn again claims AP “will likely be as close to a single- payer system as Vermont ever gets.” That’s a nonsensical claim; AP isn’t even remotely like a single payer system. It retains all the administrative costs of fee for service, adds a new layer of those costs, doesn’t extend coverage to those who lack it, doesn’t for the foreseeable future make it any easier for people with coverage to pay their premiums, deductibles and co-pays, and doesn’t address the price gouging of drug companies, device makers, etc.
Lynn seems to believe that AP would, in fact, be a necessary step toward a single payer system, claiming it is “utter fantasy” to believe “we would leap-frog from our fee-for-service model to a single payer system…” As far as I know, single payer systems elsewhere did not go through this supposedly transformative phase.
Perhaps Lynn’s most outrageous claim is that the left believes our health care costs are too high because we pay too much to doctors and other providers. That’s simply not true. We believe that far too much money is spent administering the system. A 2011 study reported that support staff in Ontario, Canada doctors’ offices spent 2.5 hours a week per doctor on administrative tasks related to health plans, compared to 20.6 hours per doctor per week in American doctors’ offices. We also believe that patients are being gouged by drug and insurance companies, hospitals, medical device manufacturers, etc.
In closing, I’d like to ask Mr. Lynn if he thinks the financial impact of All-Payer after several years of operation is irrelevant. Is there no imbalance between costs and savings that would disturb him? Does he think legislators and the public should not be aware of this information, especially as Mr. Hoffer’s audit reports that the Vermont taxpayer is footing so much of the bill for OneCare?
Lee Russ
