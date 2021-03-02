Well we, the electorate, found someone to lead the country who is less insane then Donald J. Trump — Joe Biden! But machiavellian immorality(realpolitik) is still the true credo of this strange and pathetic society in which we try to live, straining to keep our heads above the swirling pool of crap. Trump famously said that if he shot someone in the head in broad daylight, on Fifth Avenue he would get away with it. And given our anomie (normlessness), our inhumane carelessness I’m sure dumbhead was right! (Think of the assassination by drone of innocent civilians without even an oops!)
But what about ignoring the perpetrator of the murder of a well-known journalist, not only murdered but dismembered with a bone saw? Our intelligence agencies have definitely proven the guilt of Mohammed Bin Salman, a prince of that detestable Saudi Royal House, in the murder of Jamal Kashoggi. But the putative leader of our “democracy” will let him get away with it as though it was done on Fifth Avenue in broad daylight by Donald Trump.
Al Salzman
Fairfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.