Let’s keep clear heads about this ‘increase’ in the property tax. Will the property tax really increase nine cents?
I was assigned to the Ways and Means Committee when the law was changed to require the Tax Commissioner to notify the legislature in writing of what the tax rate would need to be for the coming fiscal year. The legislative intent was never to simply take that estimated tax rate and sign it into law. The intent was that the money committees would use the estimate as a starting place and work backwards, doing whatever was needed to come up with an affordable tax rate for all property owners.
I cannot recall even one year when the property tax ended up being the same as the Commissioner’s estimate.
This year almost $39 million of the proposed increase is a payment into the Teachers Retirement Fund, up from last year’s payment of $7million. The Retirement Fund is not able to generate enough money needed to pay retiree costs. Why must property tax payers pick up the tab for its mismanagement?
Gov. Scott said last week that he intends to keep the property tax rate level. It will be a rough winter. And in the end, it is the voters who will decide whether school budgets are approved, not the Tax Commissioner.
I’ll pass on additional information as it becomes available. In the meantime, do as much good as you can.
Carolyn Branagan
Georgia
