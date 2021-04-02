Is anyone aware of a bill titled S15 BILL AS INTRODUCED AND PASSED BY SENATE S.15 2021 Introduced by Senators Hooker and Sirotkin? I found out a couple of days ago about a bill currently being voted on and actually in final stages of passing to allow mail in ballots in the State of Vermont under the guise of addressing absentee ballots which opens the door to mass mail in voting. In our last national election there were substantially more people voting via mail in ballots because of covid. For me this is not about mail in ballots per se but the fact that our voter registration lists in all cities and towns are sorely behind and have not been updated for years. It disturbs me that our legislators are pushing this forward when so many other critical items need to be addressed. I was told by one of our state legislators that record numbers of votes came in for our national election, now does that surprise you given the volatility of this past election? Doesn't surprised me in the least. If we are truly going to go down this path I would suggest that all voter registration lists be brought up to date and current and then ask if this is the way we want to move forward. We already have an absentee ballot process in place that works very well, the systems and cross checks have been in place for years and can be verified immediately. This Bill S.15 feels like we're putting the cart before the horse so I ask what's the rush? Why are the legislators spending time on rushing this through with no focus on updating voter registries. There really is no reason to rush this process before ensuring we have appropriate checks and balance systems in place, so again I ask what's the rush?
Suzanne Washburn
Swanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.