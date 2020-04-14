It looks like the governor is intent on driving local businesses out of business and paycheck to paycheck homeowners behind on their mortgages. Our largest employers, the State of Vermont, the medical centers, Federal government, and the ponderous education system are content hiding behind locked doors and more than likely getting paid by their taxpayer and government employers.
The real heroes are working every day on the front lines, in danger, in grocery stores, on farms and convenience stores with little in the way of compensation. More than likely in many cases part time with only the most basic medical benefits of any at all. What's being done for them?
David Hakey
Swanton