Life changed for all of us overnight. We are suddenly at home trying to figure out how to keep working if we are still lucky enough to have a job, or headed to work risking exposure to a deadly virus if you’re an essential worker. If you are a teacher you were given a nearly impossible job – keep teaching. Find a way to continue teaching. Your students will be at home in a variety of settings. They’re scared and the security and structure that school offered them is the very thing they are being deprived of. Their parents are stressed out and worried. They may have limited access to or lack the ability to operate the technology you need to connect with them, but keep teaching. You’ll find a wide variety of support from parents ranging from excellent to nonexistent. You’ve got kids of your own at home? Wow, that’s going to be tough. Your partner is a health care provider? Wow, you must be so worried. That’s a lot on your plate, but hey you’ve got the summer off, right? Oh, and by the way – no one has done this before, but we expect you to be perfect and we’ll be over here judging every move we think you should make. Most children spend more hours a day with their teachers than their parents. Our teachers know our kids, love them, care about them, worry about them and most importantly they are rising to this challenge for them. Our teachers, our healthcare workers and all essential workers need our support and thanks, not our judgement. This is an historically terrible time – for all of us. We don’t know how to do this or how to handle this. But what I have seen is that everyone is doing their best. Some days are better than others. Some days our best is extraordinary and some days it’s just adequate, but we’re doing our best. In our collective worry it might be tempting to assert that one group among us isn’t doing their share, but that’s not what I’ve seen. In the end, this period of time won’t be defined by how much curriculum was covered in the last semester of school but by how we treated each other and that’s the most valuable lesson we can pass on to our children.
Kelly Viens
St. Albans