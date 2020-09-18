I am writing in hearty support of Emerson Lynn's recent editorial congratulating Brendan Deso and the St. Albans Town Select Board for Mr. Deso's talk of hoped-for future cooperative efforts between the town and city. Mr. Deso specifically mentioned the possible town-city collaboration on the creation of a network of multi-use walking and biking trails across our communities. As one of a group of people who have been championing the planning for these kinds of trails for a number of years, it is wonderful to hear that there may be some new, concerted efforts to make these happen! Here's hoping that city and town officials can come to agreement on what great assets to our communities these kinds of trails would be - and that we can start to make them happen. Thanks, Mr. Deso, for getting this conversation going!
Best,
David Hutchinson
St. Albans