It is with pleasure that I endorse Dennis Williams to represent Enosburg and Montgomery in Montpelier. Dennis and his family have been my neighbors for the past 33 years when both our families moved to the Chester Arthur Road to build our houses. He has been a wonderful and helpful neighbor, and it is always a pleasure when we run into each other in the woods or on the road.
Because Dennis likes to hunt, fish, hike, ski and snowshoe, the environment is one of his prime concerns, and he will work to ensure that Vermont maintains clean air, clean water, and pristine landscapes. Dennis is on both the Enosburg Conservation Commission and the Enosburg Town Forest Committee. When I worked with Dennis on the Enosburg Conservation Commission, I found him to be an informed participant who not only expressed himself thoughtfully and respectfully, but he also listened carefully to what others had to say. He would much rather have a dialog about issues than maintain a rigid stance. Because of these qualities, he is an great communicator, a quality that is much needed in the State House.
Dennis and his wife, Barbara, have lived, worked and raised their family in this community, so he knows first hand what concerns and issues are important to the residents. Whether it is the environment, health care, education, or ensuring that all Vermonters have fair wages, decent housing and enough to eat, he will fight for the needs of the people. He is a man of integrity who who will work the improve the lives of our community as well as our state, and he will do it respectfully and thoughtfully. We would be fortunate to have Dennis represent us in the State House.
Maggy Young
Montgomer
