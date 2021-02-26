We write in support of Reier Erickson’s candidacy for the Maple Run School Board.
What an opportunity we have at hand to add a voice to our Board that represents a different lived experience from that which most of us have had. What an opportunity to grow as we strive to become a more welcoming and and equitable community.
Thank you, Reier, for putting yourself on the ballot and expressing your desire to be a voice for all of us, including those typically least represented - students of color, LGBTQ students, students with special needs, and those of a lower income.
Please join us in supporting Reier Erickson for a position on the Maple Run School Board. This is a voice we need!
Respectfully,
Kaki and David Hutchinson
St. Albans
