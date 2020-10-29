We recognize that there are differences of opinion in Franklin County regarding the desirable outcome of the national election on November 3. As Franklin County citizens, we wish to remind everyone that we are Vermonters and Americans first. We all have the power to be heard by voting for the candidate of our choice. As Americans, it is our duty to protect our democracy by ensuring a peaceful election and a peaceful transition of power regardless of who wins. In our communities we strive to take care of each other and see the best in each other regardless of our political views. We invite you to choose to believe in our best selves. Let’s build a stronger, healthier and more resilient community together!
Signed,
Gillian Ireland, Heidi V. Anderson (BA), Janis Appel (BA), Judy A. Ashley, Katharine Hutchinson, David Hutchinson, Maureen Keenan Linsenmeir, Melissa Manson, Sen.Corey Parent, Rep. James Gregoire, Lisa Hango, Brian Savage, Geofery Scott, Kaitlyn Scott, Judy Weschler, Mike McCarthy (BA), Heidi Crossman (BA), Andy Crossman (BA), Tammy Hetrick (BA), Dan Pipes (BA), Winnie Wilkinson, Terje Anderson, Brittany Carter, Jacqui C. Hood, Esq., Rev. Linda Maloney, Alice Reighley, Pam McCarthy (BA), Nancy Volatile-Wood, Margi Cameron, Rep. Barabara Murphy, Rep. Charen Fegard, Cindy Weed, Carolyn Bronz, Rep. Casey Toof, Rep. Felisha Leffler, Denise Smith, Sen. Randy Brock, Rep. Carl Rosenquist, Rep. Lynn Dickinson, Shanna Ratner (BA), Jessica Frost, Tammie Colburn Consejo, Angela Peck, Erik Kilburn, MaryPat Larabee, Jack Larrabee, Dave Knightes, Sue Knightes, Sandy Skeels Kilburn, Ron Kilburn, Terri O’Shea, Kevin O'Shea, Carol Skon, Thomas Kafka, Mark Pedley, Dianne Pedley, Paula Kane, Craig Volatile-Wood, Joan Grundhauser, Michael Grundhauser, Rev. Donavee Copenhaver, The Rev. Titus Presler, Montgomery, Dinny Hawksworth, Gary L Barnes, Debra Mason, Paul Madden, Donald R. Pellman, Esq., Carol L. Begley
Signatories are all people who live and/or work in Franklin County, Vermont.
Braver Angels (www.braverangels.org) is a citizen’s organization uniting red, blue, and purple Americans in a working alliance to depolarize America. For more information on Braver Angels Franklin County please email braverangelsFC@gmail.org We invite your participation!
