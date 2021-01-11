While I am not in DC nor on the Hill, I am shocked by what I saw with the President inciting a riot and insurrection against the overly transfer of power(a coup). It is an assault on democracy and a violent siege
Trump must be removed from power immediately even though he only has a few days left. To not do otherwise only demonstrates that the Rule of Law and Oath of Office to uphold the Constitution means nothing. Trump has 13 days left to give orders even over our nuclear arsenal
While I like many of you am just a bystander to these horrific events yesterday, we can let our concerns be known based upon what we value
Just my two cents
Stay safe and well
Roger Allbee
It is hard to think how it is really possible for us as a nation to move beyond the Trump administration and those who support him - and I mean the crazy ones who ransacked the Nation’s capitol. It’s days later and the trolls on the far right web sites still think Trump will manage to govern this nation for another four years. They still think the election was stolen. Amazingly, when Trump actually said he would not be president after Jan. 20, the people who populate these far right web sites started tearing him apart. They started to call him a betrayer. Who are these nut jobs? How do they tie their shoes in the morning? So, if we continue to allow these web sites to exist and if there is no accountability for what is said, then how do we move to an informational process that is guided by the truth? If people don’t want to hear anything other than information that supports what they want to believe, then how does the truth creep in? The world mocks us. And it should . These people are ruining America.
The only good news is that Facebook has banned Trump indefinitely. Twitter needs to do the same thing. It’s too little too late, but it’s something.
But we have to go back to the way it used to be when companies were fined when they allowed hateful, inaccurate speech to be put in print. This is another case where the past is better than the present.
Meagan Real
