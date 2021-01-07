Franklin County has lost one of its most vibrant citizens in the untimely passing of Mike Cain. And in his death, students have lost one of a special breed of educators who enjoyed the ability to connect with most all of them. In a career that spanned several decades, Mike never lost his passion for teaching and advocating on behalf of those whose voices had been marginalized. When circumstances prevented me from working with a student, I never hesitated in first contacting Mike Cain whose advocacy skills were, quite simply, nonpareil. Mike Cain knew special education law; more importantly, however, was that Mike knew people and how to build up dialogue rather than tear down relationships. Further, when a group of local educators sought to explore the possibility of hands-on, experiential outdoor education, we turned to one person – Mike Cain – whose love for outdoor adventure was second to none. His truck always held a rack for skis, kayaks, or bicycles, depending on the season. And in these pursuits, Mike Cain remained a remarkably young man whose lifelong enthusiasm never dampened, and whose pursuit of excellence flourished throughout his shortened lifetime. You will be missed, my friend, yet your memory will remain a blessing for the hundreds of families, students, colleagues, and friends touched by your grace, humor, and dignity.
Jeff Benay
