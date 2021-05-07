Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Vermont, Western Franklin, Western Chittenden and Western Addison Counties. In New York, Eastern Clinton and Eastern Essex Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely areas for frost formation will be areas removed from Lake Champlain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&