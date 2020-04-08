The past month has certainly brought a lot of changes across the globe and right here in Vermont. The response to the COVID-19 virus has varied greatly from place to place. Here in Vermont we are fortunate that the governor has taken swift action to curb the spread and has done so in a confident, transparent and caring manner. The legislature has worked hard to support the needs of the executive branch in order to get help to Vermonters who are feeling the impact of this virus. With email threads working on specific issues as well as to get constituent questions up and down the chain, committee meetings and many phone calls, we are definitely busy and engaged. We are fortunate that in Vermont the level of partisan accusations has been low but it has happened and I agree with Emerson Lynn’s recent editorial that it is not acceptable or helpful.
It is a complicated time. Congress has acted swiftly with multiple emergency relief bills aimed at helping individuals and businesses to get through this unprecedented situation. Overall, these bills bring much needed relief as quickly as possible. The state has also worked quickly to get relief to individuals, businesses, and non-profits. There is some concern about overlapping programs and ensuring we don’t duplicate efforts but those will be worked through. At the time of this writing around 50,000 Vermonters have filed unemployment. Those are record numbers, not even close, and the state is working quickly to retrain workers from other departments to help get through these applications.
The National Guard has set up Med Surge hospitals in anticipation of a potential surge in COVID-19 cases. It is hoped that we don’t see an overwhelming surge but thanks to Governor Scott and other state leaders we are preparing in advance. We do not want to be caught off guard and unable to deal with the surge if it comes. On the flip side, many medical workers have been laid off due to low patient counts because of the moratorium on elective surgeries. Almost every work field has felt the consequences of efforts to concur this virus both in terms of lay offs and in being asked to stand in the face of danger in order to serve others. My wife is a nurse and I operate a store so we definitely understand the risks presented to workers in those fields. You are all in my thoughts.
One of the most important things every person can do is practice social distancing and social isolation. I urge everyone to maintain their 6’ distance at a minimum. If you have to go out in public, keep your distance, don’t touch anything you aren’t taking, sneeze of cough into your elbow, and do not linger. The quicker you can remove yourself from public interaction the better. Be conscious of other people, do not stand in places where others cannot get by you without staying 6’ away. Children playing with other neighborhood children is not social distancing and puts both families as well as the parents’ co-workers at risk. We can overcome any obstacle that comes our way but we do need to work together to achieve victory. The stay at home order will help us flatten the curve and mitigate a surge in positive cases.
In closing be very careful about the sources from which you get information. The CDC, WHO, the state Agency of Health and State Agency of Commerce and Community Development are good sources. Most senators and representatives are sharing information from the governor and agencies in real time as well. If we do not know the answer, we will get it to someone who does. In times like this it may at times seem very difficult to stay upbeat. It will not be easy but we will get through this. I believe in each of you and I believe in the Vermont community.
It is truly and honor to serve as State Representative for the people of Fairfield, Bakersfield and Fletcher. Please contact me at jgregoire@leg.state.vt.us with questions or concerns.
Rep. James Gregoire