“What the pandemic has shown is that we have little to no hope growing much if we don’t address the need to get broadband out to those who don’t have it, which is about 60,000 households. It also doesn’t work to think that a five-to-ten year buildout is acceptable. It’s not.
“To think otherwise is crippling. Our window of opportunity is now. To buy into the argument that we should be patient, that it will take the better part of a decade to communicate in a 21st century manner is ridiculous. Worse, it’s condemning. The message from Vermonters to their leaders is: We have the money. We have options. Figure it out. Get it done.”
My own comments:
The 60,000 number is erroneous as it ignores the needed upgrade from 25/3 Mbps cable modems to fiber speeds by 2024 as has been a statutory goal for six years!
To “get it done,” we will need to pause, redefine realistic roles and goals for CUDs, VELCO and the electric distribution utilities. We will need to define Open Access in PUC rules. We need to inventory all available fiber and design, statewide, a series of resilient fiber rings engineered to carry mission critical public safety radio and 911 calls, in addition to Internet broadband. Both the authority and the funding for this statewide engineered fiber design is included in the new legislation just enacted.
Cellular mobile wireless coverage and public safety radio must be integrated into all CUD planning and state level engineering must be completed to assure resiliency compliance and interoperability of regional CUD efforts with State microwave fail-over options.
Storm hardening and emergency preparedness must guide all major funding decisions. Backup power, battery storage, redundant circuits over geographically diverse routes, central monitoring and restoral capability after damage to make sure emergency calls can always be completed via landline, VoIP or cellular, no matter what.
A real ten year telecommunciations plan can then be contracted for, not by the Department, who have proved themselves incapable once again, but by the new Broadband Board, to be informed by the statewide fiber design.
We have only one shot at this with mostly federal money. Building with existing infrastructure not only meets another Statutory goal, but makes it possible to keep debt fnancing to a minimum and result in broadband rates affordable to Vermonters.
Statutory goals of competitive choice and Open Access to support competition must be central to all public funded projects and all regulatory tools must be used to incentivize FirstLight, VTel, Lumen and Consolidated to share fiber and to offer reliable, competitive, affordable services. Let the lowest prices, highest reliability and best customer service win!
Interim fixed and mobile wireless solutions in the interim must also be priority as even three years is too long for anyone in Vermont to wait for broadband service.
Wasting tens of millions of dollars on random experiments by CUDs is unwise before the statewide engineered fiber designs are completed, VELCO and electric utilities roles are clarified and adherence to transparency, competitive choice and resiliency may be the defining factors as to whether we succeed or fail.
We can do this!
Stephen Whittaker
