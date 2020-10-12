Dennis Williams will be an excellent State Representative for Enosburg and Montgomery.
He is a native Vermonter, and with his family has been a long term resident of this community. Serving with Dennis for several years on the Enosburg Conservation commission, I found him engaged, knowledgeable and a real asset to the group.
Dennis appreciates the value of working together and supporting each other as Vermonters have been doing during this pandemic. Whether it’s in the area of health care, job creation, housing, sick leave or the health of our biosphere, Dennis’ background, compassion, and dedication make him someone we can count on in the Vermont Legislature.
Let’s elect Dennis to be our representative in Montpelier.
Lew Rose,
Enosburg
