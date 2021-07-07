History tells us President Dwight Eisenhower, 65 years ago last month, signed into law the last great American highway infrastructure stimulus plan - paving the way for our U.S. interstate system. Our great European liberator from World War II, Eisenhower invading France then Germany, found the NAZI strongholds but also something else. He gained an appreciation for Germany’s Autobahn highway systems. And once our 34th U.S. President, he lobbied for a similar highway system in America - and signed his plan into law in 1956.
So here we are again with another suggested infrastructure improvement package in front of Congress to sign. Unfortunately we don’t have another liberating war hero as president, to promote the signing of our 2021 plan. A war hero may be what we need! Our economy ranks first in the world, though I noted recently we ranked just 10th in the world in quality of our infrastructure.
Here in Vermont, I see our Burlington mayor is in favor of a high-speed train routed from New York to Boston then up to Vermont, that most other New England states, and New York are in favor of, at a price tag of 105 billion to install!
I find our I-89 suitable for high-speed vehicle travel. My only complaint is not the infrastructure but the policing. I am not a good boy scout, driving just at the 65 MPH speed limit, but 10 to 15 MPH over sometimes. However, I am now the slowest on the road, as everyone else is driving at 85, 90 or higher! Possibly General Eisenhower should have taken his Autobahn idea one step further in 1956, building our U.S. highways of course, and then advocating unlimited miles per hour for each one driving, as is the case in Germany.
Jeremy Read, retired, St. Albans Messenger Advertising Director
