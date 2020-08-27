As the Principal of Peru High School, which is right across the border from Vermont, I can tell you firsthand how immense a problem vaping is among high schoolers. I estimate About 60% of our students have tried vapes and roughly 40% are current users. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic hit just as we were about to engage our students and their parents in programs to help combat this dangerous epidemic scheduled for March 16th 2020 and with our partners from .
The good news is, New York recently passed a law that prohibits the sale of flavored
e-cigarettes. The bad news is Vermont has no similar restrictions and it's an easy trip for our kids to make in order to get their "fix." You can see the colorful signs advertising flavors like gummy bear, mango and strawberry–banana luring them into the Vape shops and convenience stores in Grand Isle, Burlington, Stowe and other Vermont cities and towns.
The evidence shows that flavors hook kids. It doesn't take long for addiction to occur and they become a slave to their craving. We've had students come to us and say they want desperately to stop but just can't. We offer counseling, but quitting is tough.
Vaping transcends all social, economic, and any perceived or real cultural barriers, and marketers know that. So it's up to policymakers to protect our kids. New York, Massachusetts and two other states in the Northeast have done the right thing. Vermont's lawmakers should do the same. Both for our kids' sakes and that of those in Vermont.
Matt Berry lives in Peru NY