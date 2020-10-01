The Vermont Democratic Party, to me, in the majority, has lost its way.
The majority within the Vermont Democratic Party has become the party of non-libel. They seem to want bureaucracy in the form of new committees of non-elected officials that will do their work for them. Why? Because that way they're not liable to the constituents at election time. They're not liable for the majority of the junk in the lake that is still being put in there even though they've had the majority eight plus years. They're not liable for the pension program and the shortcomings. They're not liable for anything that way they don't have to worry about losing an election.
Then came the cannabis bill and instead of doing it the Vermont way slow, small, local economy and personal they sell out corporations in my opinion. Instead of having small local greenhouses like our small brewing industry and having local, high quality, safe, done Right product we're going to end up with possible Bud rot, mold and a high infection rate among medical marijuana patients with upper respiratory infections bronchitis / ammonia.
I'm hoping people go out and vote or vote by mail. Not voting to try to change the majority within the Vermont House and Senate is basically saying you're not liable for the representatives that just want a pay raise and not be responsible for the mess our future generations will have to pay. I'm a proud Vermont Republican thank you.
Sincerely,
Jeremy Ayotte