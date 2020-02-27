I am excited to say that I will be supporting Jonathan Giroux as he runs for a selectman seat for the Town of St Albans, I have known Jonathan for some time now and have seen how he conducts himself in public. Sitting alongside of Jonathan on the Police Advisory Board, I see firsthand the interest he has for this town and the desire to move forward. I feel that Jonathan can bring great changes to the town with his willingness to listen to the people of this community and by working hard beside the other select board members. Please join me on March 3rd and vote for Jonathan Giroux as I know that he will make a difference for our community.
Mark J. Leclair