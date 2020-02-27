When evaluating candidates for elected office I look to the individual’s personal characteristics-demonstrated traits not promises. It helps that I have had the opportunity to have worked and served with Bruce Cheeseman for many years.
Bruce has always had the best interests of the Town as his guiding principle; he has never had a hidden agenda. He is a person of strong convictions and integrity. It is not always a popular position to challenge or question less than stellar proposals or arguments proffered by other Selectboard colleagues or Town management. Bruce would rather pursue courses of action which he believes will generate the greatest benefit for our fellow citizens.
I am confident that Bruce will continue to be a person of principle, diligence, honesty and integrity and serve the Town and all of us very well.
I hope you will join me i\to reelect Bruce.
Bill Nihan
Former Selectboard member