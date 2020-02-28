We are pleased to support Erin Creley and Jonathon Giroux for the Town of St. Albans Select Board.
Jonathon and Erin are young, enthusiastic, capable, energetic members of our community. Both currently serve on Town boards. They are well qualified and forward thinking, with fresh ideas which will further the co-operative, positive attitudes and successes we’ve seen recently in St. Albans.
Please join us in voting for Jonathon Giroux and Erin Creley for the St. Albans Town Select Board.
Susan and Larry Bruce