2020 Elections Caution: It is of extreme importance that the people in the voting districts realize the importance of this upcoming election! I have read eight books leading up to this election, and as a fellow citizen with the right to vote and pay taxes I feel as though I owe you fellow citizens the courtesy of making an informed decision as such! Firstly, this election is not about Donald Trump and or Joe Biden, basically it is about using the elections as a vehicle to overthrow an established Government! So I ask that you as a fellow citizen make a reasonable attempt to vote conscientiously. It is amazing how much candidates spend to wield power upon the people! So when they brag how much they spend to get elected, so what that tells me is they are buying the election! So with that said we are now dealing with promises made and promises kept. So now let’s talk about BLM (Black Lives Matter) I was taught all lives matter! So if that’s the case how come stores and businesses owned by Blacks have been intentionally burned!! So would it be fair to say Antifa had a hand in this? So could we say this leads us back to the overthrow of an established Government? If you are alive and well and paying some what sort of attention, you choose on election day between prosperity and anarchy, open borders, healthcare for all and I do mean all, free college education, and by the way if you feel like working have at it if not just sign up! Remember Margaret Thatcher once said Socialism is a great thing until you run out of other people’s money! So along with socialism goes the leveling of the playing field, so we are all poor together, no high end cars parked in your yard, no boats, no 4weelers, sea do’s, no guns, no cops, possibly no 911, oh, yeah no money. The choices are pretty clear. I have made my decision, so now it's up to you Good Luck.
Sincerely,
Norman Gosselin
