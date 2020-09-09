Citizens of Greater St. Albans Area,
It is time to vote again. How we vote might be different and beyond our control, but who we vote for is not. And that is the power of our vote.
I believe that it is important to get a semblance of balance in our state, if we are going to avoid the pitfalls of our Federal Government.
I believe that the only hope to meet the needs and beliefs of the middle moderates is to cause balance in our state and local government. Right now we are leaning far to the left. At the state level the unbalanced House and Senate are held in check by a strong and centrist governor.
However, as a lifelong Democrat, that feels that the party rarely is represented by moderates, I am looking towards help from the other side.
It is for this reason that I support the calmness and reality based decisions of Senator Corey Parent and Representative Casey Toof. While wearing the Republican button, I feel that they “see’ and hear the other side as well. My father would turn in his grave, and write a letter to the Editor, if he was alive and heard that I was supporting the local Republican ticket. However, the ‘Defund the Police’ stance has caused me to shift. I am not against ‘policing the police’, but I am against handcuffing them and reducing their numbers and effectiveness.
Please vote, For ideas and beliefs, not just for parties!
Peter DesLauriers
St. Albans