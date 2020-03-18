Ray Ferland’s LTE in the Feb 28th Messenger shed an interesting insight into our national situation. I agree with what he seems to suggest; that we are being manipulated by Big Corporate. Corporate execs have been granted special influence on America’s election process and privileged access to our politicians thanks to the Citizens United ruling several years ago. One of the big payoffs for them came in 2017 with the trillion dollar tax cut. And yet, even though most Americans favor a First World health care system, aggressive action on the global carbon crisis, affordable college for all, and needed infrastructure upgrades, the politicians underwritten by this powerful lobby still quake in their boots, afraid to enact what their constituents want; lest increasing corporate taxes or regulations might encourage them to pack up their marbles and relocate.
We can be quick to criticize elected representatives and ‘big government’, but don’t always recognize the disproportionate influence on our social, political and economic lives by these UN-elected Big Corporate manipulators.
One of the things the coronavirus pandemic is reminding us is that we are all connected and in this thing together. It is past time to apply that lesson to our socioeconomic system as well, face down corporate lobbyists and get about the business of creating a true democracy that works for all.
Lew Rose, Enosburg