Our world has certainly changed over the past month and a half. There is no doubt that the Covid-19 virus has dramatically affected our way of life. The past six weeks have felt like six months. We have learned a lot about the virus yet have so much more to learn. The mortality rate appears to be lower than originally thought which seems like great news. Unfortunately, it is also quite contagious which has spread it to far more people. What this equates to is that nearly twice as many Americans (58k) have died from the Covid-19 virus in just a couple months than average deaths from the flu/pneumonia in an entire season. It is safe to say those numbers would be much higher had much of the country not enacted versions of the stay home order.
As a state we have faced the challenge head on. These are challenging times yet everywhere you go hard working and caring Vermonters have stepped up to the plate to help their fellow community members. The kindness and sacrifice I have witnessed since this pandemic hit have really hammered home that we live in a great place. At the same time government entities have stepped up their services to keep our communities as strong as possible. I know that for many people the unemployment has been stressful and has made it difficult to pay bills, get groceries and other essentials. Thankfully the overwhelming majority of applications with issues have been resolved. It is my hope that with even more avenues opening up to get support that the remaining issues can be resolved.
The legislature has remained busy during this crisis. Every legislator I know has seen massive increases in constituent contact. Whether it has been unemployment, understanding the stay home stay safe order, where to get essentials, the issues surrounding the state college system, how to navigate the system to get access to needed services or a plethora of other issues, we have worked together as a team to help Vermonters to the very best of our abilities. We have regular committee meetings to address issues brought to the forefront by the pandemic. At times laws need to be changed in order to allow the state to address issues in a new. We have tried as a body to be responsive and to work with the executive branch to make necessary changes in a timely manner. Those changes have to be voted on by each body once they pass committee. The legislature made history in holding its first full house session online. While legislators are still learning how to navigate the online world and there were a couple glitches, things have gone better than I would have expected.
On the federal level Congress and the President have worked together to write and pass four recovery bills. There are many provisions that will be extremely helpful for Americans. Vermont is fortunate that we are receive more per capita than almost any other state thanks to our federal delegation. I have issues with the SBA loans. The EIDL originally promised a $10,000 advance to business that would not need to be repaid. That amount was quickly reduced to $1,0000 per employee up to ten employees then the program was frozen due to funding running out. The PPP loan was frozen for the same reason. Up to eight weeks salary allegedly will be forgiven down the road. No document guarantees this write off. The fourth relief act added more funding and the federal government started cracking down on who was getting these loans. A larger issue is that small businesses that already survive on tight margins do not need loans to cover their losses from the mandated shut down, they need grants. Most small businesses that lost most or all their revenue will never get that revenue back. We can never make them whole again but the loan programs should have been more tightly targeted to Main Street businesses and should have had greater grant capacity.
Together we can get through anything. My belief in our community and state has only been strengthened by what I am seeing. Everyone should be proud of the good that has come out of this situation. As we know, you learn more about a person by how they respond to adversity than any other way. As a state, county and community you have risen to the occasion and have become superstars. Vermont Strong is our motto but what drives that is the love and care that flows through so many of you. I am proud to be a part of this community and beyond proud to have the honor of serving as you State Representative. As always please contact me at jgregoire@leg.state.vt.us with questions or concerns. I am here for you.
James Gregoire
Fairfield, Bakersfield & Fletcher