With more people working from home it is no longer a necessity to live in the City or Town where their office or company is located. There are a lot of people that can now live wherever they want without sacrificing their jobs.
It is more important than ever to make the improvements to our cities and towns that will attract these people and their families.
High speed internet, exceptional schools, affordable housing and low property taxes, low crime rates, a variety of recreational options, sidewalks and bike paths.
In the past we have concentrated on attracting companies to our area in an effort to benefit from the number of employees they would bring to our communities. With the work from home, programs having had a great deal of proven success recently I feel we should concentrate on making the necessary improvement it would take to introduce our City and Town as one of New England's Number one places to live and raise a family and try to attract more families from all over the United States to our communities.
Bruce F. Cheeseman
