I write this this letter in support of Jonathan Giroux who is currently running for Town Selectboard. Johnathon is a man of great integrity and honesty and a true family man. It is my true belief that when a man owns a business and is raising his family in the town he is running in, he will fight for what truly matters to our community because he’s invested in our small, but amazing community. I want someone who will be invested in my town, my family and the small business in which I work for. I strongly believe that Jonathon Giroux will do just that. I support him and I strongly urge all of you do too and vote for Jonathan Giroux on Election Day!
Katie Messier