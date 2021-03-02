John Dewey reminds us that “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Over the past decade, I’ve worked in classrooms, museums, and communities with thousands of students and educators. I know firsthand that success – in schools and for students – is rooted in a comprehensive & empathetic approach to education. The work of the Maple Run School Board is not limited to any single issue. We cannot advocate for safety without addressing inequity; we cannot innovate curriculum without data; we cannot prepare the next generation of Vermont’s citizens without investing in facilities, teachers, and technology. The strongest learning environments respect physical, mental, and social-emotional health across a spectrum of abilities. I am writing in support of Reier Erickson & Dr. Jen Williamson for Maple Run School Board. We need their fresh perspectives, creative problem-solving, and experience as transformational leaders in this critical moment, and I am confident in the positive impact and vision they share for St. Albans City, St. Albans Town, and Fairfield families. If you believe that providing our students the best opportunities for thriving in the classroom is a shared & sacred obligation for our community — remotely from home, at the library, sports field, lab, or stage — then I urge you to elect Erickson & Williamson.
Alex Lehning
St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.