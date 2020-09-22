As the national conversation swirls around policing and racism both systemic and explicit we, in this community, have focused on the former and not so much the latter. It's been a divisive oftentimes isolating fight for those of us asking for greater accountability of our law enforcement officers. Ultimately it ended with little fan fare and little movement forward. An advisory board has been set up that will offer advice to the police chief and he can take it or not. It's not an accountability mechanism... But instead a way for selected citizens to have a dialogue with the chief. Ideally, that is something any citizen could do now. Now, as we move forward we look to the leadership of our city to deal with racism. As Neo-Nazis invade this little city, posting stickers and notes in Taylor Park and other heavily trafficked areas of the city we look to our leaders to stand up to these racist and anti-Semitic bullies. To tell them their views and philosophies are not welcome here. That hate has no place here. Recently, after lamenting the lack of action of the city in combating this influx of hate on social media, I was told by a city councilor that to many of the city council it "seems like old news". This is such a privileged upsetting view of the current situation. For many in this community racism, anti-semitism and the like will never be old news. It goes far beyond the city. I recently emailed many of the people running for office in this November's election, asking them for their stand on racial justice. I received responses from many ranging from really amazing and forthright to milquetoast and guarded. But I received zero response from both Casey Toof and Corey Parent. A form response came back saying my email had been received and they would get back to me... But no further response was given. How disappointing. What a missed opportunity to reach out and get voters that traditionally haven't supported conservative values. We ask our leaders to lead. I come from a small town and know that while much of the coastal elites view small town America as factories of bigotry, small towns are actually very successful in fostering unity and community. I know that unity is here it just needs to be activated. We look to our leaders to lead in these times. To stand up and say this is what's right and this is what's wrong. It feels like we are woefully lacking in these regards and I want to encourage all of our leaders to stand up and condemn the racism and anti-Semitism so many of our neighbors are facing.
Reier Erickson
St. Albans