Folks - Most of us are aware that most media - The New York Times, the Washington Post, ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX News and the rest of the corporate media, are bamboozling us on a daily basis. Some analysts claim that the above mentioned media are nothing more then “stenographers for the U.S. State Department.” We are being lied to to serve the interests of the monied class and corporations. Even our local news sources studiously distant themselves from digging to deeply for the truth - I mean local newspapers, tottering on the edge of extinction, and alternative sources like “Seven Days” and “Vtdigger.” The latest bamboozle is about China. To distract us, the great unwashed, from the wealth gap and the continuing economic disaster, the media and their mouthpieces are directing our anger toward China. To unbamboozle yourself, meaning to get a point-of-view that is not stamped O.K. by the Pentagon or The State Department, Google Amy Goodman’s “Democracynow” newscast of March 16 to hear an eyeopening analysis by Vijay Prashad in the second half the program.https://www.democracynow.org/ Here’s a link to Democracynow, March 16,2021. Here’s to being unbamboozled!
Al Salzman
Fairfield
