A few musings about current conditions.
President Trump was acquitted of charges brought against him by the House in his impeachment trial. Time to find something new to whine about.
How about the latest possibility the Corona Virus could kill one-third of the world's population?
Not sure where this guy drew his estimates from, but why not really scare the crap out of us and predict a 100% fatality possibility? That would generate significantly more research grants I would imagine. Naysayers make the last page in the newspapers...nothing to see here.
Saint Albans needs a community swimming pool for what? A way to push through a tax increase and continue to finance the beautification of downtown with curbs people hate? It will create jobs and improve cash flow I am told. Leave my cash flow alone, please.
We face the end of mankind thanks to climate change, and we need to spend trillions if we are to survive this modern day Armageddon. Studies going back to permafrost levels over 150 million years have been trimmed to a couple of years of data being presented as the complete and most accurate readings by those in search of research funding. It might very well be a true reflection of real climate change, but will ungodly doses of dollars control our climate? Tell me you are kidding, although Florida sinking is worth the wait.
And the greed of the television networks is unparalleled in running offensive and inaccurate blogs from political scoundrels, none of whom have the qualifications to lead our country to the land of milk and honey, including King Donnie.
Trying to be more pessimistic in Saint Albans City,
Bud deGorgue