I want to thank Donald Trump for his public service. His ineptitude in covering up his corrupt practices, his manipulation of the tax code to avoid paying taxes for a decade - paying only 750 dollars on another occasion, was indeed a public service. Borrowing hundreds of millions from foreign countries like The Philippines and Turkey creating a national security risk was a public service. From the goodness of his heart, Mr. Trump opened up the Pandora’s box of greed, nepotism, bribery, boorish narcissism for all us ordinary citizens to see. But we Americans can’t put it all on Donald. His mindless actions aren’t unique. Having gotten away with this malfeasance for so long reveals the underlying rot in the halls of power - The Presidency, The Senate, The House of Representatives, The Supreme Court, Federal Judges, The Police. Our system of governance has been eroded away by cash payments from the plutocrats and corporations under the spurious aegis of Citizens United. Donald Trump is merely the most egregious symptom of the collapse of governmental integrity. And we, the American people, will suffer the consequences whether Trump prevails or not!
Al Salzman