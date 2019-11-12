My interest in the presidency started with a Jesuit priest who played a part in our government procedures that establish how we select and elect our president today. That was a long time ago. Since that time I have usually started my day reading the daily newspapers and watching C-Span on television. I have usually become quite familiar with the activities of most Presidents. Really liked some of the moves of Harry Truman. Today’s access to the media means that a person can hear a lot about all of the activities of those interested in running for office. Today’s president is a different kind of candidate and at the beginning he said he would be a different kind of president. That should have been a warning to the media and the Congress. The media got the message. We have a Congress with too many members who have served so long that they have little understanding of the needs and desires of most voters. On the other hand, about 50 percent of our voters are satisfied enough with our national government that they don’t even vote. Once the voters realize that the president has accomplished a great deal in spite of a do-nothing Congress he will probably be reelected. On the other hand he may not run for reelection. He may decide that if they don’t want him solving problems as he has done - the hell with them!
Bernard J. Keefe Jr.
Fairfax