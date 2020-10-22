President Trump has done more in three years for the American people and the United States of America than all the other presidents combined since President Reagan. He has done this in spite of those in the DC beltway and the media who have been trying to destroy him and make him fail. When news just broke on the Biden Family corruption, posting this on Facebook and Twitter was blocked. Like one commentator said, "The Democrats have not only bought ads, they have also bought high tech media."Polls show that 50% to 56% of Americans say that they are better off today than when President Trump took office. It is unfortunate that his tweets etc. has overshadowed his accomplishments. He is not a politician who just says what people want to hear, he is a business man who gets the job done in our, and our country's best interests. Anyone who cannot see, or will not admit the good he has done is blind with prejudice or other unmentionable reasons.Consider the following; "As a result of President Trump’s substantial reforms to ObamaCare, premiums declined over the last two years for the first time since the flawed law was enacted. President Trump’s approach to health care reform is rooted in returning the choice to individuals as opposed to government bureaucrats,” Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson wrote this for Fox Business."The Department of Homeland Security seized nearly twice as many hard drugs at the U.S.-Mexico border during President Trump's first term in office than in President Barack Obama's two terms,” reported Anna Giaritelli. The fastest recovery in history! 11.4 million. that’s how many new jobs the U.S. economy has added since May. President Trump has led what is on track to be the fastest economic recovery in U.S. history, reported the Council of Economic Advisers. During the last five months, more than half of all job losses from the pandemic have already been recovered. Instead of exploiting the global crisis to grow the government and pass unrelated legislation, something Democrats love to do, the Trump Administration negotiated the CARES Act, implemented the Paycheck Protection Program, extended supplemental unemployment benefits, paused student loan payments, and halted evictions. President Trump also took action to protect American jobs by tightening the requirements on foreign worker visas. A new rule will limit the ability of corporations to replace American workers with cheap foreign labor. This is especially important as our economy reopens from the pandemic and more of our citizens look for jobs. Trump/Pence Biden/HarrisProtect our borders Open borders100% Pro 2nd Amendment Both have vowed to use Executive orders to impose strict gun controlSupports the Act preventing gun Opposes the Act so gun manufactures can be manufactures being sued by someone sued, hopefully to bankrupt them through who is injured from a gun paying legal fees.Appoints judges who follow the constitution Will appoint judges who ignore the constitution and make decision in line with their agendaFor anyone who genuinely cares about our country and themselves, Trump/Pence is a clear choice. A vote for Biden/Harris, (both are slick politicians entrenched in the DC beltway) is a vote for the radical left who have been trying to undermine our constitution for years. Read, "Live Free or Die" written by Sean Hannity, it is a real eye opener. Believe it or not, we are in grave danger of losing many of our freedoms.
Merle Van Gieson
Enosburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.