It is easy to believe that people who adopt conspiracy theories and embrace the rampant lies of this president must somehow be far away, in another part of the country. So innocent - and I have to recognize that often is my perception, or should I say delusion. When will I learn? I keep being reminded, and I’m repeatedly shocked and very discouraged when I am reminded that this is happening all around me, in my neighborhood and towns across VT and the country. I am very disheartened to learn about the busload of folks that traveled to DC to support the president that is lying to our citizens and betraying democracy. Organized by the Essex Republicans, and crammed into a bus with no masks, or very few. They are in fact betraying their neighbors, simply by their disregard for spreading this virus. Are the Essex Republicans among those who thank our healthcare workers? Please, thank them by using simple measures to help safeguard each other - this will make their job so much easier. In so many parts of the country they are severely understaffed, exhausted, and traumatized. About the president’s behavior in D.C., how long can people turn a blind eye? Apparently Ron Lawrence and others on the bus clarified that they were not among those who stormed the capitol building. That’s nice. But you still were in the crowd, cheering on this president - you have drunk the entire pitcher of Kool-Aid. You are taken in by his destructive lies, and those of the fawning right wing media. You are contributing to a very big problem. You deny that this was a fair election (it was). By simple association, you support the politics of hate and division. You are clinging to this president as so many are; a primary reason behind this support is White peoples’ fear of becoming a minority. That is Trump’s Republican Party, now the Republican Party. At least it is no longer a game of charades what the values of this party are - the truth is laid bare.
Andrew Fulton
Westford
(0) comments
