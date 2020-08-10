As a person associated with the Sisters of Mercy and one who is committed to nonviolence, I am writing to express my strong opposition to nuclear weapons. This week, we observe the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. These weapons obliterated both cities and killed tens of thousands of people. Many more died in the ensuing weeks, months and years due to the nuclear radiation.
Unfortunately, we are now in a multi-year process to "modernize" our nuclear arsenal at a cost of about one trillion dollars. We are also a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) which we signed in 1968. While non-nuclear states pledged not to obtain nuclear weapons, the nuclear powers (just five at that time) agreed to take steps to reduce and ultimately eliminate their nuclear arsenals. We have not lived up to that commitment.
Nuclear weapons are totally ineffective in dealing with the crises we are facing today: pandemic, rampant racism and economic collapse. We can't afford to waste another dollar on nuclear weapons.
Henry R. Lambert
Swanton