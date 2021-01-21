Tragedy? Try no St. Patty’s Day?
The government in the Republic of Ireland has cancelled St.Patrick’s Day.
No parades. No parties. No celebrations in the streets of Dublin or anywhere in the Republic. No green beer and no tourists to drink it.
No gatherings in the local pubs. The pubs have already been closed for weeks, including sadly An Púcán in Galway and The Blue Cúcú in Dunmore.
Regular readers will remember that St.Patrick’s Day in Ireland is still largely a religious holiday, but no mass will be said this year remembering Ireland’s patron saint. The churches have been closed for weeks, though the doors are not locked.
All this is because of Covid 19 and especially because of the growing threat of the mutated version received a month or so ago from England.
As I type this message the Irish press (RTÉ online news) reports of the 6 million total population, 260,000 cases of the virus on the island have been identified.
Go sábhála Dia Éireann
Carolyn Branagan
Georgia
Leg breakfast set for Mon., Jan. 25
The members of the Franklin County Legislative Delegation is planning a series of Virtual Legislative Breakfasts during the session this winter. Our first meeting will be Monday, January 25th, 7:30am to 9:00am on zoom. The public is invited to attend to learn what is happening in the Legislature this year and to bring up questions or concerns for the Legislators.
The zoom information is available below.
Rep. Lynn Dickinson
St. Albans Town
Topic: Franklin County Legislative BreakfastTime: Jan 25, 2021 07:30 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom Meetinghttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/87424223686?pwd=N0hrb1FJdlBjWWJrS0JXS2wycm1uUT09Meeting ID: 874 2422 3686Passcode: 362230
In name of God, go
It’s been attributed to Oliver Cromwell and, later, flung at outgoing British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, and we now can say it of Donald Trump: In the name of God, GO!
Tim Bannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.