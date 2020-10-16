It is interesting to note that the paths shown in the plans in Monday's Messenger both approach the state highway from the Grice Brook Road and not along the highway from Town School as discussed several years back. How do walkers access the path in the Grice Brook area? There is currently a small foot bridge that crosses the brook at the end of Thorpe Ave in the city but no sidewalk or path to connect to the sidewalk on Upper Weldon. Walkers or bike rides need to cut across the lawn at Grice Brook to get to the bridge There is also no path or sidewalk on Thorpe Ave Extension. Shouldn't supporting infrastructure be in place before building a crossing?
John Chesarek
(0) comments
