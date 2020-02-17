The Mayor’s Town Meeting Message
In the calendar year 2019 the City of St. Albans continued to move projects forwards. Some of the projects are obvious to our residents and visitors such as the construction of the Congress and Main building and the Maiden Lane Apartments. There are projects that are progressing behind the scenes like the Kingman St. streetscape and Federal St. curb and sidewalk project. Then there are projects that the City is active in that many residents may not be aware of, for example our role in the Greg Brown Lodge construction at Hard’ack or the refurbishment of the house on the north end of Federal St that has been vacated for many years. All of these projects will impact St. Albans in multiple ways. In 2020 the projects we hope to move forward include the new year-round pool, continued sidewalk improvements, a toddler playground on Maple Street and to approve the local option tax. As we move forward on new projects the City has made a concerted effort to educate the residents as to cost and process and I believe that those efforts have been well received.
Over the last year the St. Albans City and Town government bodies have made an honest effort to open doors of communication and look at ways of how we might collaborate. We started out with small successes i.e. a combined Council/Selectboard meeting, extending the Fairfield St sidewalk and having City Police and City/Town Fire Departments lead an escort of the bus carrying the BFA State Champion Girls Softball Team thru town. With that said it should be noted that there have been some great successes over the last decade as well; City police coverage of the Town, equal inclusion of City/Town residents in the recreation programs and the ongoing collaboration of the City/Town Fire Departments and Public Works Departments. As Mayor all of this makes great sense for both communities; residents from both communities work together, our kids go to school and play sports together, many of us have families in both communities and when people ask where we are from we proudly say St. Albans, not St. Albans City or St. Albans Town. As we look forward to 2020, there is a definite possibility of the two communities sharing the ownership of the Hard’Ack Recreation Area and constructing the proposed new pool. As Mayor I hope we can all work together to make that a reality.
As Mayor one of the areas which I am most proud of is the ongoing community events that are usually organized by volunteers (City and Town) and the events bring residents out to be a part of the activities and visitors into town to experience our great community. We have the Maple Festival, a Quilt Show, Car Show, Festival of Trees, the Tractor Parade, Last Night, Trick or Treating, the Easter Egg Hunt , the Wine and Cheese Celebration, Sunflower Festival, and concerts in Taylor Park just to name a few. The days of people lamenting that there is nothing to do in St. Albans are long gone. As Mayor I would like to thank all of the volunteers who help to make all of these events successful, without any of you St. Albans would not be what it is today.
I would like to leave you all with one last thought and that is “the only thing constant in life is change:” The quote from an ancient Greek Philosopher goes directly to the question of why is the City (and Town) doing all of these improvements. There are some individuals who think we don’t need many of the amenities that we are focused on i.e. sidewalks, pool, playgrounds, and streetscapes. I would share that things will change in our community eventually, do we want to sit back and watch our City change for the better or the worse. By investing for the better we become a place that our children, young families and individuals will want to live and take pride in their community. There are many communities in New England who have chosen not to invest and look where they are now. Let’s leave St. Albans better than how we found it.
Tim Smith
Mayor of the City of St. Albans