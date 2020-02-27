In thinking about where best to locate the new Town Hall, I hope people will weigh the merits between practicality and romance. Writing as a private citizen, I’d like to offer some thoughts regarding the options for where a new Town Hall might be located.
I appreciate the idea to rebuild a village at the Bay anchored by a Town Hall. In the early 1800’s the Bay was the center of the Town’s economic life. The 1840’s were the Bay’s years of highest prosperity. That changed in the 1850’s with the beginning of the City’s railroad era. The romantic vision of trolleys running between the City and the Bay pier where the Ticonderoga steamship docked occurred between 1904 and 1921. Now neither trolleys nor steamships exists and there is no safe passage for walking or bike riding exists on Lake Road.
Complicating the restoration of the Bay as a center of the Town’s economic and social life, sometime in the 1960’s or 1970’s the Town decided to forego Federal funding to build a waste water collection system in the Town including the Bay. More recently comes the reality that we as a community and State are probably going to have to change many behaviors and reliance on fossil fuels to address global climate changes. Both these issues make a restoration of the Bay difficult and expensive but not impossible.
Having a Town Hall in the Bay as an “anchor” will not bring back ship building, banks, hotels and small businesses. It’s doubtful that the Bay can compete with the City or Town’s north end commercial establishments. The Bay’s major resources are the marina and Bay Park. The old DPW site could be developed as a boat launch to expand pleasure boating resources for an end point summer tourist destination. Such limited development could lend itself to building a financially affordable “community” septic system.
Conversely, building a Town Hall in the population center of the Town somewhere along Route 104 from Fairfax Street to Fairfield Street, as recommended by a recent Town Study Committee, could be an added anchor for economic development and create a Town “downtown center”. With the proposed sidewalk built along Route 104 tying together Hard’ack and the Collins-Perley Sport Center would create “multi-model” (walking, biking and vehicular) traveling path to all these community resources and the Hospital. Water and sewer are already available to the Town in this area.
The question that needs to be answered by each of us on March 3 as citizens responsible for determining the future of the Town is which option will prove to be the most viable, practical, cost effective resource for community activities thirty years from now? Please vote on March 3rd.
Al Voegele