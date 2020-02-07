As reported by the Messenger the New Town Garage is nearly completed and is now occupied by the Town Public Work Staff.
The new DPW building is fantastic, it is wonderful to know that the Town Employees know have a work place that is Safe and custom designed to fix there needs for many years to come.
In my opinion we can Thank the Select board of 2014 for making this Happen. Funds from the LOT tax was a way the Town would be able to build a New Town Garage without asking for Town tax increase's, in 2013 the voters of the Town voted down the LOT tax,
but because we had a board with vision and determination that board regrouped and developed a plan that would ultimately satisfy the voters woes on how these tax monies would be spent
This 2014 select board consisted of a mix of Old and Young, Experienced members, a combination that spells Success. Thank you Bernie Boudreau, Brent Palmer, Bill Nihan, Joe Montagne and Steve Coons
The Town will enjoy the Fruits of your labor for many years to come.
Bruce F. Cheeseman