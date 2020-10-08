To the low life... Oct 8, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the low life that stole flowers and statues off my wife's grave - let the good lord handle them the best way he can. The items were stolen from Saint Anthony's Cemetery in Sheldon. We would like to see the items returned if possible.D. Gebo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Swanton Village approves purchase of retired hotel, aims for redevelopment St. Albans man charged with driving ATV on roadway in Highgate Swanton man allegedly caused two crashes in one hour Leon G. Potvin St. Albans woman cited for DUI