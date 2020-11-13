Wreaths Across America Local Veteran Organizations are getting together to place wreaths on veteran’s graves in the St. Albans area. The wreaths will be placed on specific graves on December 19, 2020. Interested family members will need to purchase a wreath for $15.00 prior to November 20, 2020. Orders for the wreath(s) can be made to Melody Thibault (American Legion Commander), 14 Wheeler Round, Swanton, VT 05488. Each order will require the name of the deceased veteran, cemetery name, and the specific location/section in the cemetery. Also, the name and phone number of the person placing the order will be required. The family may place the wreath on the grave themselves, or request that a member of the local Veteran Organization do it. A $15.00 donation may be made for a wreath for an unnamed veteran, which will be placed on a veteran’s grave. If you like to volunteer to place wreaths or have any other questions or concerns, please call Melody at 802-524-9098 or 802-868-2161.
