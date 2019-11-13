This is a shout out to Peter DesLauriers, former Mayor of the City of St. Albans and a teacher at your City Elementary school. If my memory is correct it was Mr. DesLauriers who came up with the idea of getting local school children involved in the Veterans Day activities at Taylor Park. He took something that was fading in popularity, and attendance and turned it into something stupendous. When I was going through the city on Monday I was floored to see so many young people crowded into Taylor Park, celebrating our veterans and learning about having some pride in their country. People of my generation, who fought in the last years of World War II and the Korean War, are ever so grateful to see the newest generation understanding just how great a country they live in and to appreciate the sacrifice all veterans have shown. So, a belated thank you to Mr. DesLauriers.
Bert Allen