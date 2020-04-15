Happy Easter. I hope you have been able to connect with loved ones through technology and that you and yours are healthy and finding your way forward in this challenging time. Vermont has mandated wearing masks in public and has extended the Stay at Home order to May 15th. It creates more financial challenges for us, but what we are doing is working! Our medical facilities have not been overwhelmed like some other states, which means fewer patients are dying and fewer healthcare workers are being maxed out and working in conditions likely to make them ill.
Remember to eat well, get out for walks especially in sunshine, and get enough sleep to keep your immune system in top shape. If you are unable to get enough food, please visit https://www.vtfoodbank.org/ to find your nearest food shelf. You do not have to reside in the same town to use their services and food shelves are using curbside delivery to keep volunteers and clients safe.
Many people have seen a sudden drop in or elimination of their income. If you co-parent children with somebody you do not live with and income(s) or custody schedule have changed, you may need to update your child support order. The Office of Child Support (OCS) is responding to these changes and has a process to screen cases and to file appropriate motions in Court, including emergency modifications. When possible, OCS is working with parties to reach a stipulation to expedite matters even more. Parents can reach them at 800-786-3214. For more information, visit: https://dcf.vermont.gov/COVID-19
In all of the recent disruption, you may have forgotten to fill out the 2020 Census. As of April 6th, only 36% of Vermonters had responded. Please fill out the Census to help Vermont qualify for Federal funds. In addition to funding for schools, hospitals, and roads, more than 300 federal programs use census data to determine how federal funds are allocated to state and local governments. The undercount of Vermont’s children in the last census cost our state $2,300/child/year in federal funding. Vermont’s 29,681 children under 5 years more likely to be missed than any other age group. If, even 10% of these kids aren’t counted, Vermont could lose $4,000 per uncounted resident. You can fill out the form at https://my2020census.gov/ in about 10 minutes or you can call 844-330-2020. If you have a PO Box instead of mail delivery at a street address, you will not receive the form by mail.
A number of hardships have hit our farming community, from milk and milk prices dumping, bottlenecks in meat processing, and farmers’ markets being denied Essential Status. If you are a farmer or a farmers’ market coordinator and have questions, please contact me directly. My committee (House Agriculture & Forestry) is working on these issues and I want to hear from you to better meet your needs.
Berkshire residents: The town now has a website: https://berkshiretownvt.weebly.com/ where you can see updates, schedules, contact information, community resource data, and meeting agendas and minutes.
It is an honor to serve you. Please reach out to me at CFegard@leg.state.vt.us or 848-7303 if I can be of assistance. You can find prior updates from this session at charenfegard.com to include some from Rep Lisa Hango.
Be Well,
Rep Charen Fegard