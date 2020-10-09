I strongly endorse Chloe Collins and Luke Richter for Franklin County Senate and Reier Erickson for High Bailiff. All have the skills and experience to represent the county very well. They are smart, experience, educated and dedicated to bettering our county and our beautiful Green Mountain State.
Collins is not only a lawyer but has a masters in Environmental Law and Policy from Vermont Law School. She spent five years working at Restorative Justice in St. Albans helping people making amends for wrongs they have done and is passionate about criminal justice reform. The mother of twin toddlers also knows the importance of child care and is the president of a local non-profit centered around creating a childcare and enrichment center in Alburgh. They have raised $750,000 so far. Collins has taught at community college of Vermont and is a certified mentor, a gun owner, pet owner, backyard farmer and wife of a small business owner. The artist and poet is endorsed by the AFL-CIO and Rights and Democracy. For more information: https://chloeforvermont.com or on Facebook.
Richter, of Alburgh, married and the father of two, has worked as an attorney in Franklin County for over a decade. He has always tried to help the less advantaged whenever he could. He comes from a rural area that makes him familiar with rural issues. He believes that Progressive issues are rural issues and Progressive solutions are rural solutions. Richter is endorsed by the AFL-CIO and Rights and Democracy. Visit: lukeforfranklin.com or on Facebook.
Erickson earned a BA in Theatre Arts from Metropolitan State in Minneapolis and has been a stay at home dad for his two children since 2012. He spent high school and college being involved in National Forensic league where he earned the merit distinction of Quad Ruby status and was involved in Student Government. The Erickson’s spent the last two years in Liberia, West Africa where his entire family was on a post through a USAID contractor. USAID leads international development and humanitarian efforts to save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance and help people progress beyond assistance His wife continues works as a USAID contractor in Burlington. Erickson is also a founding member of Neighbors for a Safer Saint Albans and is a statewide advocate for police reform. Visit his Facebook page:https://touch.facebook.com/profile.php?id=2703500853231139&ref=content_filter.
All three are ready to get to work and make a difference for you and me. Please join me in voting to elect Chloe Collins and Luke Richter for Franklin County Senate and Reier Erickson for FC High Bailiff.
Cindy Weed
Former state representative
Enosburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.