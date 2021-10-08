This is BS. These poor swans need to be rescued.
Every summer those idiots in Swanton who are responsible for these swans lock them up in their god-forsaken pen....behind iron bars.....in the middle of a tiny little park....in the middle of the fumes of a busy, loud intersection.
This is where swans come to die.....while the public stands there watching. The swans only have a concrete puddle with putrid, brackish water. It’s not even deep enough to swim. They eat some kind of dried pellets, and a few sprigs of half dead, shat-on grass. Almost every summer, the swans get sick, die, and other swans are brought in to die.
In the natural world, one pair of swans needs an acre-sized pond and all of its luscious underwater plants, to survive. Nothing that swans need is found in that tiny enclosure.
This is horrific abuse. It’s a sin. It is premeditated and repeated. It is cruel, cold-blooded, unconscionable, unethical, unthinking, uncaring, bull-headed and a disgrace to the town.
I have complained for years about this and the response is always “Ahh, we’ve doing it for years. (50 years, to be exact.) and the people like it.”
I have written to Fish and Game, but since the swans are captive, F&G can’t do anything about it.
I rarely visit the swans. It’s too sad. But I was there on July 1st, took a picture of one swan who was ‘walking on water’, while the other one sat on the grass. The groundskeeper was mowing the park that day. He stopped and looked at the one goose sitting on the grass, made a phone call to report it sick and then continued mowing. That poor swan suffered for 3 months before they finally put it down. It was not a sudden illness.
What is wrong with those people!!!
And also......Who is supplying all these poor swans???
That sounds unethical too.
Martha Macy,
Swanton
