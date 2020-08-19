I was appalled to read the fawning and unquestioning free promotion major Vermont news outlets (7Days, VtDigger, etc) have given to the head of Veterans for Responsible Leadership, a political PAC claiming to be non-partisan and a “grass roots” effort of those claiming to be Veterans. The eagerness with which these and other outlets buy into the group's narrative of "non-partisanship" and "grassroots Veterans" demonstrates an utter lack of journalistic professionalism and inquiry. To be clear; Veterans for Responsible Leadership is not a Veterans organization, it is a vanity project, majority-funded by three big money players in the Vt Democrat Party; Ernie Pomerleau, Judy Geer and Win Smith. These three familiar power players contributed 67% of the funding the group reports to the FEC (https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?C00648808), with the group’s putative leader and his family contributing another 31%. This is hardly the non-partisan “Veterans’ group” it claims to be. It is, however, a clear warning that the same self selected group of Vermont political elite are still busily astro-turfing. Isn’t it time the Pomerleaus stop picking candidates for all Vermonters?
Patrick Cashman