In response to the Town meeting and Messenger article last month, I would like to share my opinion and perspective on the the SASH highway health path project.
Since the early 2000's various selectboards have considered building a path connecting the Town School to the Collins Perley Complex. Over this time numerous grant funded studies have been done to build this and other sidewalks in the Town. In 2003 a detailed Sidewalk Master Plan at a cost of $11,369 identified and prioritized needed sidewalks in the Town. At that time, the Town paid Cross Consulting $14,000 to engineer a sidewalk on Fairfax Street but public opposition and technical difficulties prevented the project from being built. Shortly after, a $50,000 grant was awarded by the State for a scoping study along the SASH highway but this study was never started. Ten years later, a different selectboard with a new grant, hired and paid Broadreach Planning & Design $31,718 in 2014 to evaluate options for a path.
At a cost of 1.8 million, the final report recommended a path starting at SATEC on the north side connecting by a tunnel to a path that would feed into the Complex path network. It assumed that the path would be used by SATEC students to get to school and go to the Complex to use their playing fields. As SATEC have their own fields no evidence was every presented that they used the Complex. When walking to school from developments south of the SASH, students typically take the most direct route and cross at the bottom of the SASH and Main Street. If a signalized pedestrian crossing is to be built this would be the more useful place to do it. It also theorized that BFA students would walk or bike to the Complex to get to their sports practices and events. Since most bring equipment and need to be there at a scheduled time, it is unlikely they are walking or biking. The proposal went to the voters in 2015 but was defeated.
Since then an update of the Sidewalk Master Plan was done in 2016 by Dubois and King consulting at a cost of $15,000. Another $60,000 study was done in 2018 by Resource Systems Group to evaluate the feasibility of a path along Route 7 from the City to the Highgate shopping area. Other than some recent short sidewalk construction on Fairfield Street and the Industrial Park, no significant sidewalk investments have ever been made.
Based on the perceived school need and anecdotal evidence, the Town Selectboard and staff continue to investigate a pedestrian path to cross the SASH highway to Thorpe Ave extension and the Complex. The latest is a $32,000 contract with Stantec engineering to evaluate a signalized three-way intersection with Gricebrook Rd and the SASH highway. A road connection to Thorpe Extension was opposed by the local residents in 2014. This crossing and road access would be an asset and certainly a benefit to the residents of Grice Brook but at a potential cost of $1,000,000 is it the best use of scarce Town and government funds? Ultimately the voters will decide if this is a good investment.
Until a survey of who at BFA and which residents would use this path, the Town Selectboard should reconsider this project in light of all the other needed sidewalks. If anything, this money could be better used to start the recommended path along Route 104 that would connect the Complex with the Hard’ack Recreation Area. By extending the City sidewalk on Upper Welden to Route 104, BFA students and local residents could then walk or bike to the Complex and cross the SASH at the Route 104 intersection without the need of a new SASH crossing.
Another project which should take priority is the multi-use path connecting the City to the Highgate shopping area. This was evaluated and endorsed in 2019 by a joint City/Town advisory group but the Town has not considered any further engineering or construction.
Given that typical sidewalks cost $85 to $150 a foot, constructing the many planned sidewalks will be expensive. At this point we have done enough studies to know what parts of the Town need walking and biking paths. If we are ever going to build these sidewalks, let's start including them on the March ballot with funding from the local option sales tax, impact fees and appropriate tax increases. We will then see if Town residents are truly interested in having safe walking and biking infrastructure that will be benefit everyone in the community.
David Schofield
St. Albans Town